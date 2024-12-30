Punjab bandh: Over 200 trains cancelled, rail and bus services hit in state

Punjab farmers on Monday staged protests and blocked roads across various locations in the state, disrupting commuter traffic in several areas. The shutdown, scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm on December 30, saw a sit-in at the Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza, causing delays on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

The protest was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha after the Centre failed to address the farmers’ demands.

Farmers’ protest: What’s open and what’s closed?

Ahead of Monday’s bandh, farmers of Punjab rallied with strong support from transporters, workers, traders, and religious groups. The shutdown from 7 am to 4 pm disrupted rail and road traffic, impacting the supply of essential goods such as milk and vegetables. Emergency services will be exempt from the protest. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged public support, saying that the protest would remain peaceful and effective.

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) announced a temporary suspension of bus services from 10 am to 2 pm, in line with the PRTC Punbus Employee Union’s decision.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday that while the bandh will be total, emergency services will be permitted to function. "The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. However, emergency services will remain operational. Anyone travelling to the airport to catch a flight or anyone going to attend a job interview, or anyone needs to attend a wedding... all these things have been kept out of our bandh call," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Farmers’ protest: Bus, train services hit

Indian Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains operating on various routes across Punjab, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services. Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We are seeing a successful bandh. Train services are also completely suspended and no train is entering Punjab.”

Farmers have blocked key roads, such as Airport Road at IISER Chowk in Mohali, the Kurali Road Toll Plaza, and the Ambala-Delhi Highway Toll Plaza near Lalru, as well as the Kharar-Morinda Highway. Major highways and marketplaces throughout Punjab remained closed.

Roadblocks were reported at over 200 locations across the state, causing widespread disruptions. In Amritsar, protesters gathered near the Golden Gate entry point, while in Rampura Phul, Bathinda, significant roads were blocked.

Punjab bandh: What are the farmers’ demands?

In addition to a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops, the farmers are calling for a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and ‘justice’ for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The protesters are also demanding the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hunger strike continues

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, aged 70, entered the 35th day of his hunger strike on Monday. Dallewal has refused medical treatment throughout his protest. He said he would continue his fast until the government agrees to the farmers’ demands.

The Supreme Court has granted the Punjab government time until December 31 to convince Dallewal to move to a hospital, allowing the state to seek assistance from the Centre if needed.

Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after security forces blocked their march to Delhi. A group of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14, but were stopped by Haryana’s security forces.

[With agency inputs]