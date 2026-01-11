Punjab orders major IPS cadre reshuffle, officers promoted across ranks

The Punjab government ordered a major reshuffle and promotion of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on administrative grounds, with immediate effect.

According to orders issued by the Department of Home Affairs, several senior officers have been transferred, while many have been promoted to higher ranks, including ADGP, IGP and DIG.

Naresh Kumar, IPS (1994 batch), has been transferred from Special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab, to Special DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), Chandigarh. Amardeep Singh Rai, IPS (1994 batch), will continue as Special DGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Punjab, and has been given additional charge of Special DGP, Public Grievances Division.

Kaustubh Sharma, IPS (2001 batch), has been promoted to the rank of ADGP and posted as ADGP, Human Rights, Punjab. Jagadale Nilambari Vijay, IPS (2008 batch), has been promoted to IGP and posted as IGP, ANTF, Punjab, SAS Nagar, with additional charge of IGP, Faridkot Range. Rajpal Singh, IPS (SPS: 2008), has been promoted to IGP and posted as IGP, Crime, Punjab, with additional charge of IGP, PAP-2, Chandigarh. Several other officers, including Snehdeep Sharma, Sandeep Goel, Jasdev Singh Sidhu, Sandeep Kumar Garg, Dhruv Dahiya, Gulneet Singh Khurana, Akhil Chaudhary, Amneet Kondal, Gurpreet Singh, Rupinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Jaggi and others, have also been promoted to the rank of DIG and given new postings.