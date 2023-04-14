Home / India News / Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

The Punjab govt transferred Rs 502.93 cr directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day as the amount of minimum support price at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat

Chandigarh
Punjab transfers Rs 502.93 crore into bank accounts of wheat growers

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Punjab government transferred Rs 502.93 crore directly into bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day on Friday as the amount of minimum support price (MSP) at the rate of Rs 2,125 per quintal for procuring wheat, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

He said no value cut has been imposed on the farmers. As on Friday, eight lakh metric tons (LMT) of wheat has been procured by government agencies.

Arrangements to ensure smooth procurement operations in all centres have been put in place with directions to procure every single grain of foodgrain, he added.

--IANS

vg/vd

Topics :Punjab GovernmentBhagwant Mannbank accounts

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Will India become a net importer of wheat?

Ensure farmers receive crop loss compensation before Baisakhi: CM Mann

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

Cotton growers to get water from April, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab ex-CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau; quizzed for 7 hours

SC collegium advises elevation of 3 judicial officers as judges of Delhi HC

Those who will vote for BJP in 2024 LS polls will bring destruction: Nitish

Branding everyone 'anti-nationals' a dangerous trend, warns Cong's Kharge

Goa to test G20 delegates showing Covid-19 symptoms amid rise in cases

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story