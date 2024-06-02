Home / India News / Puri firecracker explosion: 2 more succumb to burns, toll mounts to 11

Puri firecracker explosion: 2 more succumb to burns, toll mounts to 11

Nineteen people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar
The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to 11 after two of the injured people died, a senior official said. (Photo: @JagannathaDhaam)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to 11 after two of the injured people died, a senior official said on Sunday.

Nineteen people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Altogether 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra', a ritual, on the night of May 29.

Two more persons died in the tragedy in Puri. The total death toll increased to 11. Presently, 19 patients are under medical treatment in different hospitals, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in a statement.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra met family members of the deceased on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered an inquiry into the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

The Puri collector has taken steps for the payment of ex-gratia, the official said.

The administrative-level probe by SRC Satyabrata Sahu into the accident was underway, he said.

The Puri police said it registered a suo motu criminal case and was investigating the matter.

Also Read

Puri firecracker explosion: Toll reaches 8, 22 others undergoing treatment

Lord Jagannath remark: Why Sambit Patra is seeking atonement with 'upvaas'

15 injured as firecrackers explode during Lord Jagannath's festival in Puri

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21, scatters debris in Fort Worth

Pandian reviews crowd management system at the Puri Jagannath temple

Air India's Delhi-Vancouver flight takes off after delay of 22 hours

Hyderabad ceases to be common capital of Telangana, Andhra from today

Launch pads across LoC active, 70 terrorists waiting to infiltrate: J&K DGP

PM Modi to chair seven meetings on 100-day agenda, cyclone Remal today

One injured, 30 rescued in major fire at high-rise in Mumbai's Byculla

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Odisha governmentFirecrackersDeath tollJagannath Rath YatraLord Jagannath

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story