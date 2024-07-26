Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Pyramids of Assam' Moidams included in UNESCO's World Heritage List

The Moidams, often hailed as the 'Pyramids of Assam' have become the first cultural site from the Northeast to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List

The burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam is called Moidams. ( Source: Twitter/UN in India)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
The Moidams in eastern Assam were included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Friday. This long-awaited development comes more than a decade after the nomination dossier for the Moidams was submitted to the UN body.

Sharing a post on X, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) wrote, “New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, #India.”

Reacting to the news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Moidams have made it to the #UNESCO World Heritage List under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam. Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee, and the people of Assam.”


The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in New Delhi. With this, the Moidams have become the first cultural site from the Northeast to be included in the UNESCO list.

What are Moidams?

The burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam is called Moidams. A moidam is a mound of earth raised over the graves of Ahom royalty and aristocracy. This dynasty ruled Assam between the 13th and the 19th centuries.

Unlike Hindus, who cremate their dead, burial was the predominant funerary method of the Ahoms. Interestingly, the height of a moidam is typically indicative of the power and stature of the person buried inside.

Due to the similarity of the Ahom burial with that of the ancient Egyptians, Moidams are often referred to as the ‘Pyramids of Assam’. They are primarily found in the Sivasagar region, the former capital of the Ahom kingdom.

The construction of each moidam includes several steps, such as placing the deceased in a specific posture, adding offerings, and covering the structure with earth. Its construction also involves creating a dome-shaped mound with a surrounding wall.

Set in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in Assam, a total of 90 moidams of different sizes are found within the property. The Ahoms created these moidams accentuating the natural topography of hills, forests, and water.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

