'Pyramids of Assam' Moidams included in UNESCO's World Heritage List

The Moidams in eastern Assam were included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List on Friday. This long-awaited development comes more than a decade after the nomination dossier for the Moidams was submitted to the UN body.

Sharing a post on X, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) wrote, "New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty, #India."



Reacting to the news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The Moidams have made it to the #UNESCO World Heritage List under the category Cultural Property – a great win for Assam. Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee, and the people of Assam.”

Due to the similarity of the Ahom burial with that of the ancient Egyptians, Moidams are often referred to as the ‘Pyramids of Assam’. They are primarily found in the Sivasagar region, the former capital of the Ahom kingdom.

The construction of each moidam includes several steps, such as placing the deceased in a specific posture, adding offerings, and covering the structure with earth. Its construction also involves creating a dome-shaped mound with a surrounding wall.

Set in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in Assam, a total of 90 moidams of different sizes are found within the property. The Ahoms created these moidams accentuating the natural topography of hills, forests, and water.