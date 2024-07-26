LIVE: Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure, says PM Modi

PM Modi news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Pakistan had not learned any lessons from its past and was trying to stay relevant through "terrorism and proxy war". Warning supporters of "terrorism" that they would never be successful, Modi said the "enemy" would be given a tough response. The Uttar Pradesh government has expressed its opposition to pleas which contest its directive requiring shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names prominently. The UP government submitted to court that the directive was issued to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage. On July 22, the Supreme Court had stayed the controversial directive. “Until the returnable date, having regard to the ... discussion, we deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives,” said a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, noting that the traders may be required to display the kind of food that would served but not the owners’ names.The order was issued after the court heard a batch of petitions on the issue, moved by activists and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "very heavy" rainfall across multiple parts of Maharashtra in the coming days. The weather department, stated in its bulletin on Thursday, that "isolated heavy rainfall" will likely be over parts of Central Maharashtra, the Konkan region, and other areas of the state on July 26 and 27.
Emphasising the need for the "full respect" for the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that it is in the "mutual interest" of both India and China to "stabilise" diplomatic ties as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos. In the second meeting between the two leaders within a month, Jaishankar and Wang met in Laos's capital Vientiane to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Today, I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly: PM Modi in Drass
PM Modi said that Pakistan is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war.
10:45 AM
Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure: PM on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Our bravehearts will crush terrorism, enemy will be given a befitting response, PM Modi said at the Kargil Vijay Diwas ceremony.
10:21 AM
News update: PM Modi pays tribute to Kargil war martyrs in Drass
10:04 AM
EAM S Jaishankar meets China's Wang Yi, suggests urgency to 'stabilise' diplomatic ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that it is in the "mutual interest" of both India and China to "stabilise" diplomatic ties as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos. Jaishankar and Wang met in Laos's capital Vientiane to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
9:50 AM
Maharashtra rain update: Red alert issued in Pune
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its bulletin on Thursday, that "isolated heavy rainfall" will likely be over parts of Central Maharashtra, the Konkan region, and other areas of the state on July 26 and 27.
9:49 AM
A double engine government, but it is a double disappointment for people of Odisha: LoP Naveen Patnaik
The BJP government in Odisha presented its maiden budget on Thursday with a total estimate of Rs 2.65 trillion for the 2024-25 fiscal, laying emphasis on agriculture and women empowerment. Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, modified and renamed several popular schemes like KALIA, 'Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana' (BSKY) and 'Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana' (BPGY). Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said that it is a double engine government (BJP in power at the Centre and the state), but it is a double disappointment for the people of Odisha.
9:44 AM
NSA Doval to lead Indian delegation at BIMSTEC security chiefs meeting
National Security Advisor Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the 4th annual meeting of the security chiefs of the member nations Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be held in Naypyidaw today. The meeting in Myanmar's capital city has been convened to strategise and coordinate initiatives crucial for addressing common security challenges faced by member states.
The deficient financial management, poor planning and inclusion of unfeasible projects resulted in delayed or incomplete execution of projects under the Smart Cities Mission in Patna, the CAG said in a report. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) said that "unfeasible projects" were included in the list of 44 initially approved projects, indicating "poor planning on the part of Patna Smart City Limited (PSCL) and the Urban Development and Housing Department (UD&HD) of Bihar government".
9:03 AM
Kanwar Yatra hoarding order was issued to ensure peaceful yatra, UP govt tells SC
Arguing that the Kanwar Yatra hoarding directive was issued to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage, the Uttar Pradesh government has opposed petitions which contest its directive requiring shop owners along the Yatra route to display their names prominently.