LIVE: Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure, says PM Modi

PM Modi news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Pakistan had not learned any lessons from its past and was trying to stay relevant through "terrorism and proxy war". Warning supporters of "terrorism" that they would never be successful, Modi said the "enemy" would be given a tough response. The Uttar Pradesh government has expressed its opposition to pleas which contest its directive requiring shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names prominently. The UP government submitted to court that the directive was issued to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage. On July 22, the Supreme Court had stayed the controversial directive. “Until the returnable date, having regard to the ... discussion, we deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives,” said a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, noting that the traders may be required to display the kind of food that would served but not the owners’ names.The order was issued after the court heard a batch of petitions on the issue, moved by activists and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "very heavy" rainfall across multiple parts of Maharashtra in the coming days. The weather department, stated in its bulletin on Thursday, that "isolated heavy rainfall" will likely be over parts of Central Maharashtra, the Konkan region, and other areas of the state on July 26 and 27.

Emphasising the need for the "full respect" for the Line of Actual Control (LAC), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that it is in the "mutual interest" of both India and China to "stabilise" diplomatic ties as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Laos. In the second meeting between the two leaders within a month, Jaishankar and Wang met in Laos's capital Vientiane to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).