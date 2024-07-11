Qutub Minar dethrones Agra Fort as tourist magnet in historic shift

Qutub Minar, a 13th-century marvel constructed by the Delhi Sultanate, has surpassed the Mughal Empire’s Agra Fort to become the second most visited monument by foreigners in 2023-24, according to visitor statistics from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reviewed by Business Standard.

This shift is notable, as Agra Fort traditionally attracted more foreign visitors than Qutub Minar, even before the pandemic. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Travel agents credit Qutub Minar’s newfound popularity to its improved maintenance, ample parking, excellent restaurants, numerous heritage walks, vibrant shopping areas, and a newly introduced laser light show, making it a magnet for international

and domestic tourists.









ASI data reveals that Qutub Minar welcomed 220,017 foreign visitors, marking a staggering 90.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. Domestic visitors also surged, reaching 3.12 million, a remarkable 73.1 per cent Y-o-Y jump.

In contrast, Agra Fort’s appeal has diminished due to poor upkeep, a lack of cafés and gift shops, and the long-term closure of the Sheesh Mahal and its son et lumière (sound and light show). According to travel agents, many tourists prefer to visit just the nearby Taj Mahal, further impacting Agra Fort’s visitor numbers.



The number of domestic visitors to Agra Fort fell to 1.41 million, recording an 18 per cent Y-o-Y decrease.



More From This Section

Jyoti Mayal, president of the Travel Agents Association of India, attributed Qutub Minar’s rising popularity to several factors. “The upgraded facilities and regular maintenance have greatly increased its appeal,” she said. “The newly introduced evening laser show, reminiscent of the Burj Khalifa, has been a major draw. Basic amenities like wooden ramps for wheelchair users, clean drinking water, toilets, canteens, and food joints have also contributed to the influx of foreign visitors.”



Mayal added that the surrounding area enhanced the experience: “The vicinity of Qutub Minar features many designer shops and good restaurants, all of which attract foreign tourists.”



Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, also highlighted that Qutub Minar currently enjoys better maintenance.



“Parking is more accessible, and there are excellent restaurants nearby where foreign tourists can enjoy a good meal after their visit,” he noted.



Sunil Gupta, ex-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, said that many visitors come to Agra after visiting Delhi, where they have already seen the Red Fort. They may not feel the need to see another fort in Agra and just focus on the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal was the no. 1 visited monument in India in 2023-24, attracting 6.09 million domestic visitors, a 20.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth.



Gupta stressed the long-standing demand from travel agents to reopen the restored Sheesh Mahal at Agra Fort.



He also mentioned that Agra Fort used to host a sound and light show until about six to seven years ago. Despitea contract, budget allocation, and even a trial run last year, the planned reopening on September 27, 2023, did not happen.



P P Khanna, board member of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, noted that Qutub Minar’s popularity has been increased by promotional efforts from both the Delhi and central governments.



“Heritage walks are conducted here, and it has become a venue for Yoga Day,” he said.



Rajeev Kale, country head (holidays) at Thomas Cook (India), added that the sound and light shows during the Group of Twenty summit last year have further boosted Qutub Minar’s appeal. Its Unesco World Heritage status and improved infrastructure have also contributed to its increased popularity among travellers, he remarked.





Chand Baori at Abhaneri



The stepwell at Abhaneri village in Dausa, Rajasthan, has seen a surge in popularity among foreign visitors. In 2023-24, it was more popular than even Red Fort and Fatehpur Sikri among foreigners.



Built in the 9th century, Chand Baori welcomed 96,080 foreign tourists in 2023-24, marking a remarkable 144.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Mehra attributes this rise to its unique charm.



Mayal underscored the importance of community involvement in preserving such sites.



“Many archaeological findings and sites have stood the test of time because of the people and the communities, and Abhaneri is one of those,” she said.