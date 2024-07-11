LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

Days after a stampede that claimed over 100 lives in Hathras, a road accident led to the death of two persons in the district. "The incident occurred Toli village early in the morning and police officials immediately reached the spot. At least 16 people were injured in the collision while two lost their lives. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital," said Hathras DM Ashish Kumar. The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on the 'paper leaks' and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday (July 11). The plea is being opposed by the Centre and the NTA, who claim that there is no indication of any 'mass malpractice' or a localised set of candidates benefitting from the abnormal NEET-UG 2024 results.
In the latest revelation in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, it has been found out that accused Mihir Shah shaved off his beard to hide his identity and avoid getting caught after banging a scooter with his BMW. The accident led to the death of the woman riding pillion. Taking cognisance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the guilty will not be spared. Mihir's father and Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been suspended from his post in the party
Like Unnao, private double-decker bus involved in Hathras accident too
The accident in Hathras comes just a day after the Unnao bus accident that claimed 18 lives. Like the Unnao accident, in Hathras too, a private double-decker bus was involved. Rescue teams and authorities have reached the spot.
9:59 AM
Lokayukta raids 9 districts of Karnataka in disproportionate asset cases
The anti-corruption agency, Lokayukta, conducted statewide raids on government officials in nine districts across Karnataka on Thursday morning, officials said. Raids by Lokayukta were conducted in 9 districts, including Mandya, Kolar, Belagavi, Mysore and Hassan, in connection with 11 cases registered with the agency. Over 100 Lokayukta sleuths were carrying out simultaneous raids at 56 locations in connection with 11 disproportionate asset cases.
9:49 AM
Panel formed to probe falling of Lord Balabhadra idol on servitors during Rath Yatra ritual
Puri's Jagannath temple has formed a three-member panel to probe the falling of Lord Balabhadra idol on some servitors while it was being taken from the chariot to Gundicha temple as part of the Rath Yatra festival, an official said. The committee has expressed concern over the incident during the 'Pahandi' ritual on Tuesday night and also held a detailed discussion on the incident, said V V Yadav, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri.
9:47 AM
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, seizes 3 boats
The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 13 Indian fishermen and seized three boats near Delft Island in the Palk Bay Sea area of the Indian Ocean early in the morning on Thursday. As per information received by the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the fishermen belonged to the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. They were fishing across the international water borders of India in the territorial waters of Sri Lanka. This incident has caused a lot of turmoil among the fishermen.
9:36 AM
Uttarakhand bypoll: Former CM Harish Rawat, Cong members detained after violence in Manglaur
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, along with other Congress members, was detained and taken to a police station following the violence in the Manglaur assembly seat in Haridwar district on June 10. Harish Rawat was detained by police while attempting to visit a polling booth in Libberheri after being accused of disrupting the democratic process. This comes after violence erupted in the Manglaur assembly seat on Wednesday as Uttarakhand went to polls in two constituencies, Badrinath and Manglaur. The violent altercation broke out in Libberheri village, within the Roorkee region, just hours into the voting process. The confrontation resulted in injuries to multiple Congress workers.
9:28 AM
28-year-old gym owner stabbed to death by group in North East Delhi; cops launch manhunt to nab accused
According to police, the killing took place at 11:30 pm. "The victim has been identified as Sumit, who a tour and travel company and a gym. Initial investigation has revealed that he was sitting outside the house of his acquaintance when a few men came up to him. He had an altercation with them. Subsequently, Sumit was attacked with a knife. While he was immediately taken to the hospital, Sumit was declared dead on arrival. We have registered a case of murder, and are investigating. We will catch the accused soon," said DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey.
9:18 AM
Telegram videos showing photos of leaked paper fake & manipulated: NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that the Telegram videos showing photos of leaked paper fake & manipulated. The NTA has carried out an analysis of the distribution of marks of candidates in NEET-UG 2024 at the national, state and city level and also the Centre level. This analysis indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks.
9:07 AM
Sharp drop in support for Biden among all Asian-American ethnic communities: Survey
There is a sharp 19-per cent decline in Indian Americans supporting incumbent President Joe Biden between the last election of 2020 and the 2024 election cycle, according to a bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS), the longest-running survey of Asian-American voters released on Wednesday. Conducted by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), AAPI Data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and AARP, the survey reveals that 46 per cent of Indian Americans intend to vote for Biden this year as against 65 per cent in 2020. The alarming drop of 19 per cent is the largest among all the Asian-American ethnic communities.
9:03 AM
Foreign ministers of BIMSTEC nations converge in New Delhi; Jaishankar to host counterparts at summit
Thailand Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrived on Thursday at the Delhi Airport to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Minister's Retreat. Foreign ministers and top officials from BIMSTEC nations, including Nepal's foreign secretary Sewa Lamsal, Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe have also arrived in the national capital to attend the Retreat. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.
8:56 AM
PM Modi lands in Delhi after concluding two-nation visit to Russia and Austria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria. After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria's Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as 'historic'. "My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi said on X.
8:51 AM
"PM's speech was impressive": Indian diaspora in Austria expresses happiness over PM Modi's visit
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the community event in Vienna on Wednesday, the members of the Indian diaspora shared their profound happiness over the PM's speech. While speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora Shankar Reddy said, "The whole Indian community and the diaspora were so engaged, so active and so thrilled to welcome the Prime Minister... I'm so happy, and so engaged to see this, looking forward to seeing many goals."
8:48 AM
Accused Mihir Shah admits he was driving BMW car at time of accident: Police
Police have claimed that Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, has confessed that he was driving the car at the time of the crash which killed a woman and injured her husband. So far, the statements of 14 persons, including Mihir Shah's mother, sisters and friends, have been recorded, police added.
8:47 AM
It is beyond doubt that sanctity of NEET exam was compromised: SC bench
In its last hearing, the CJI-led three-judge SC bench observed, “The fact that the sanctity of exam has been compromised is beyond doubt. It is an admitted fact that there is a leak, and the nature of the leak is something that we are determining. If it is not extensive, then there is no cancellation. But before we order a retest, we must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students.”