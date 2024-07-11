LIVE: Private bus collides with container in UP's Hathras; 2 killed, 16 injured

Days after a stampede that claimed over 100 lives in Hathras, a road accident led to the death of two persons in the district. "The incident occurred Toli village early in the morning and police officials immediately reached the spot. At least 16 people were injured in the collision while two lost their lives. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital," said Hathras DM Ashish Kumar. The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on the 'paper leaks' and irregularities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 on Thursday (July 11). The plea is being opposed by the Centre and the NTA, who claim that there is no indication of any 'mass malpractice' or a localised set of candidates benefitting from the abnormal NEET-UG 2024 results.

In the latest revelation in the Mumbai hit-and-run case, it has been found out that accused Mihir Shah shaved off his beard to hide his identity and avoid getting caught after banging a scooter with his BMW. The accident led to the death of the woman riding pillion. Taking cognisance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the guilty will not be spared. Mihir's father and Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah has been suspended from his post in the party