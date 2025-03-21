'Caste census is necessary to reveal inequality to light': Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi once again reiterated his intent to implement the caste census in the country. He believes it is necessary to reveal the inequality in India.

In an interview with Sukhadeo Thorat, a member of Telangana’s caste survey panel, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke about the need for conducting a caste census in India. Their discussion also touched on BR Ambedkar’s leadership in the fight against caste discrimination.

Gandhi referred to the Mahad Satyagraha, stating that it was “not just a fight for access to water but a struggle for equality and dignity”. He said a caste census necessary to reveal “inequality to light”, arguing that its opponents aim to suppress this truth.

The Congress leader said, “Babasaheb’s dream remains unfulfilled. His fight is not just of the past but also of the present—and we will carry it forward with full strength.”

Sharing the conversation on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “We spoke with renowned educationist, economist, expert on Dalit issues, and a member of the study committee on caste-based surveys in Telangana, Prof Thorat, to discuss the significance of this Satyagraha. During the conversation, we also delved into the ongoing struggle for Dalits’ access to governance, education, bureaucracy, and resources.”

Last month, he said the caste survey in Telangana showed that nearly “90 per cent of the state’s population comprised dalits, adivasis, BCs, and minorities”. He said he believed this would be true across India, with OBCs making up at least 50 per cent of the population.

Telangana Scheduled Castes Bill 2025

Meanwhile, the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025, which gives legal approval to the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs) into three groups. Telangana will become the first state to do this after the Supreme Court’s order in August last year, once the governor gives assent to the bill.

According to the new law, the state’s 52.17 lakh SC population, made up of 59 castes, will now be divided into three groups.

Group-I (15 castes) gets 1 per cent reservation.

Group-II (18 castes) gets 9 per cent reservation.

Group-III (26 castes) gets 5 per cent reservation.

The first group includes the most disadvantaged communities. The second group includes moderately benefited castes, while the last group consists of castes that have gained more from reservations over the years. Most of the first two groups belong to the Madiga community and its sub-castes, while the third group includes the Mala community and its sub-castes.