Cops reveal key details in Saurabh Rajput's murder, rule out black magic

New details have now emerged in the murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput who was allegedly killed by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and friend Sahil Shukla. Saurabh Rajput, hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was murdered on March 4 and his body was chopped off into 15 pieces and sealed in a drum with cement.

According to an NDTV report, Ayush Vikram Singh, Superintendent of Police, Meerut City revealed that the investigation is currently underway to reveal the actual motive behind the murder. The report also revealed that the police are investigating an angle of black magic, allegations related to money transfers, Muskaan’s alleged alcohol addiction, and her aspiration to make big in Bollywood.

Key details

SP Singh also stated that Muskaan in her interrogation revealed that Sahil was a liquor addict, which led to the quarrels between the two. He was also under a financial crunch. Muskaan’s family accused Sahil of getting her addicted to drugs and they frequently consumed alcohol when they met, however, Muskaan informed the police that she had been drinking before meeting Sahil. The report also revealed that the duo tried killing Saurabh on February 25 but failed.

The police have now formed two teams to investigate the murder. The shop has also been identified as where the drum and other things were purchased that were used in the murder.

Dismembering of the body has now raised suspicions of possible black magic. However, SP Singh has clarified that no evidence related to the black magic angle has been found. He further added that it was a well-planned murder and that the black magic angle could have misled the investigation.

Here’s what has happened so far

Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, married Muskaan Rastogi in 2016 and left his job to spend more time with his wife. The decision to leave his job did not sit well with Saurabh’s family, following which he moved out with his wife. He then later rejoined his job and left the country in 2023. Saurabh was well aware of his wife’s extramarital affair in 2021 after his landlord informed him, The SP also revealed that Saurabh filed for a divorce, but his family members convinced him to stay with Muskaan.

Saurabh came back on February 24 this year to attend the birthday of his daughter on February 28. On March 4, Muskaan mixed sleeping pills in his meal and murdered him with a knife along with Sahil Shukla. The duo then fled to Himachal Pradesh to mislead people who were getting suspicious of Saurabh’s absence.

Soon after Muskaan and Sahil returned from Himachal Pradesh, the duo was arrested after Saurabh’s family filed a complaint with the police. The duo admitted to killing Saurabh after they were taken into custody.