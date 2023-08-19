Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of nine army jawans in Ladakh accident

Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of nine army jawans in Ladakh accident

As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday

ANI General News
Rahul Gandhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of nine army jawans after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a condolence message, on his social media handle X, formerly Twitter, the Congress MP wrote," The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an army vehicle in Ladakh is extremely sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the Jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured".

As many as nine soldiers of the Indian Army were killed and one was injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Ladakh, defence officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm. "The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh," they added.

Further information is awaited.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Over 49,000 youth can get admission to polytechnics in UP: State govt

G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection on Ayurvastram theme

Ministry launches campaign to project India as premier wedding destination

Kerala CM makes his first Vande Bharat journey from Kannur to Ernakulam

Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian ArmyLadakhLehroad accident

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story