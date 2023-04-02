Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Gujarat court on Monday against conviction

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Gujarat court on Monday against conviction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case

Surat
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said requesting anonymity.

Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat, sources said.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma here had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his Modi surname remarks.

It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500.

The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case.

Topics :Rahul GandhiGujaratCriminal defamationCongress

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

