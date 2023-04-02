Home / India News / 77% of young Indians now spend the most on phones, apparels: Report

77% of young Indians now spend the most on phones, apparels: Report

Indians aged between 18 and 34 now spend the most (77 per cent) on mobile phones and apparels and over 65 per cent of them use personal funds for such purchases, a report has shown

New Delhi
77% of young Indians now spend the most on phones, apparels: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indians aged between 18 and 34 now spend the most (77 per cent) on mobile phones and apparels and over 65 per cent of them use personal funds for such purchases, a report has shown.

Among the rest, 26 per cent seek financial help from friends and family and 7 per cent rely on loans for such purchases, according to data shared by Moj, the country's largest short-video platform.

The report found that over 77 per cent of young India spends most of their time watching short videos, followed by 16 per cent on news and entertainment channels and 7 per cent on television and OTT.

About 60 per cent of young India's purchase decisions are influenced by short video and social media followed by online platforms and television.

Offers and discounts are one of the top influencing factors for more than half of young India's purchase decisions, followed by the reliability of products, convenience, and free shipping, the findings showed.

"Young India today is fearless and confident, and the short video format offers them an open canvas to demonstrate their creativity to the whole world. Short videos are also increasingly becoming the go to entertainment format," said Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat and Moj.

With over 300 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 50 million creators, Moj is the preferred destination for short video content in the country.

"Young India uploads 3 million videos on Moj each day and spends 34 minutes on average per day on the platform," said the company.

--IANS

na/uk/

Topics :young IndianssmartphonesApparel industryApparel

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Also Read

How will metaverse change the shopping experience?

Amazon Extra Happiness Days sale: Check out deals on top 5G smartphones

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL T20: Check out predicted playing 11

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: MI predicted XI vs RCB

WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians' road to final: A team full of multi-talented gems

Cannot be like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births: Thakur slams Rahul

Mamata is role model for how law and order situation worsens: Anurag Thakur

Ram Navami violence: Security beefed up in Nalanda, police say over 50 held

Shah speaks to Bihar Guv on communal violence, additional forces to be sent

Isro successfully conducts autonomous landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

Next Story