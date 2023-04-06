Home / India News / Rahul, Priyanka to address joint rally in Nagpur in Apr; date not finalised

Rahul, Priyanka to address joint rally in Nagpur in Apr; date not finalised

The date of their rally will be finalised during a meeting of the Congress's state executive to be held in Thane on April 10

Nagpur
Rahul, Priyanka to address joint rally in Nagpur in Apr; date not finalised

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said a public meeting of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be held in Nagpur between April 20 and 25, although the date is yet to be finalised.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, he also said that the date of their rally will be finalised during a meeting of the Congress's state executive to be held in Thane on April 10. Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the basic issues of people.

Targeting the saffron party over taking out 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' to honour late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, the Congress leader asked, "Did the BJP take out any yatra against the farmers' suicides happening in the state?" "Is Gaurav Yatra being taken out because farmers' electricity supply is being snapped and their produce is not getting good price?" he said, adding that the poor were unable to get proper food.

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiCongressMaharashtraPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

Also Read

PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday

Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway a game-changer project: Maha CM Shinde

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

Rahul means Bharat, Bharat means Rahul, says UP Congress chief Khabri

PM's Panch Pran will make India a developed country by 2047: J-K L-G

India's northeastern region will be gateway to South East Asia: MoS Singh

PM Modi to address BJP 'karyakartas' on party's foundation day today

Delhi BJP to celebrate 'Samajik Nyay Saptah' beginning today till April 14

India elected to UN statistical body for 4-yr term, EAM congratulates

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story