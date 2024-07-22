Railway Recruitment 2024: RRB JE releases notification for 7,911 posts

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of a Junior Engineer (JE). The notification has been published for the post of Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor, and Depot Material Superintendent (DMS). The RRB has not announced anything about the registration date, but the board might release the application date soon.

RRB aims to fill the 7911 vacancies, out of which 7346 vacancies are for Junior Engineer, 398 for Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), 150 for Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA), 12 for Metallurgical Supervisor/Researcher, 5 for Chemical Supervisor/Researcher.

RRB JE Notification Date

The official notification will be out in the employment newspaper and it will be published on the official website, i.e., rrbapply.gov.in. The notification regarding the same may be out in the last week of July or first week of August.

RRB JE Vacancy 2024: Eligibility

Candidates who have engineering degrees in different disciplines like Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics can apply for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection for the Junior Engineer (JE) posts will take place through three stages of the recruitment process including Computer Based Test (CBT) as a screening test and then document verification and medical examination.

RRB JE 2024 Registration Process

Here are the simple steps to register for the RRB JE 2024 examination:

