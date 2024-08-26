Railways union welcomes Unified Pension Scheme, seeks 8th Pay Commission

Railway union National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) on Monday said that the Centre’s decision to introduce the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is a welcome move, and sought additional pension provisions for central government employees.

Various railway employee unions had been at the forefront of protests against the NPS (National Pension System) and the demand for the restoration of the OPS (Old Pension Scheme). On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met representatives of staff unions before the Union Cabinet announced the decision to introduce UPS.

NFIR urged the government to consider improvements in pension provisions “for rendering full justice to central government employees (appointed after 2004)”.





"Qualifying service of 25 years for "assured pension" be reduced to 20 years for rendering justice to all so that those recruited at the age of beyond 35 years due to belated induction will be covered under assured pension. 1/10th of monthly emoluments for every completed six months of service for the purpose of lump sum payment be reviewed and modified to… 1/4th of monthly emoluments so that the employee on superannuation date will receive a reasonable lump sum payment, considering the fact that s/he is foregoing the 60 per cent of annuity amount under the UPS," NFIR suggested.

The union sought a provision to grant additional pension to pensioners above the age of 80 years, as they have been laid down under OPS, and a provision to revise pension as and when wage revision of central government is done.

It also sought setting up of the 8th Pay Commission.

“NFIR had already sent a detailed proposal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister (in October 2023) for setting up of 8th Central Pay Commission for revision of pay and allowances of central government employees as over eight-and-a-half years have passed from the date of last revision. Through its proposal, NFIR has also justified the revision of minimum pay as Rs 32,500 per month on the basis of Dr Akroyd Formula,” it said.

The union added that the 7th Central Pay Commission had also recommended periodic wage revision instead of waiting for 10 years.