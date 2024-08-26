Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: BJP to organise protests from Aug 28 across West Bengal

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar has announced a series of programmes to protest the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here over two weeks back.

On Sunday, a candlelight procession was held in Kolkata by television industry members, including actors, technical crew, and other personnel. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum organized the march in Tollygunge. Participants urged the Kolkata authorities to take accountability for the incident. A demonstrator stated to ANI, "We stand together in our call for justice for the woman. Our sole demand is justice; we're not interested in hearing anything else." Earlier, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a protest on Sunday in the Bhangar region of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. The protesters called for the punishment of the culprits and demanded the resignation of West Bengal's Health Minister. ISF chief and Bhangar MLA, Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui, stated, "We want the culprit to be punished as soon as possible... There is corruption in the health department, and the health system has collapsed... We demand that the health minister resign... If the State government cooperates with the CBI, justice will prevail soon. So we want the Bengal government to cooperate with the CBI... The police are not doing their duty... We are protesting across all constituencies, and we only want her family to get justice... All of Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar case."Earlier, CBI officials conducted a polygraph test on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor in Kolkata.