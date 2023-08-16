Railways infra upgradation will ensure decongestion of routes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the cabinet's approval to seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways, saying the decision relating to infrastructure upgradation will ensure decongestion of routes, enhance ease of travel and boost eco-friendly freight capacity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore and these will bring down the travel time for passengers, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The proposed projects, which will be fully funded by the Centre, will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said, "This is an important Cabinet decision relating to infrastructure upgradation in the railways sector. It will ensure decongestion of routes, enhance ease of travel and boost eco-friendly freight capacity. It will also ensure several employment opportunities."



The Prime Minister hailed the cabinet's approval to the 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme under which 10,000 electric buses will be provided to 169 cities under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"PM-eBus Sewa will redefine urban mobility. It will strengthen our urban transport infrastructure. Prioritising cities without organised bus services, this move promises not only cleaner and efficient transport but also aims to generate several jobs," Modi said in a post on X.

The scheme would have an estimated cost of Rs 57,613 crore out of which Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government and the remaining will be borne by states, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told a press conference.

Modi also hailed the Union Cabinet approval extension of the Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore to boost digital initiatives in skilling, cyber security, high performance computing and simplifying technology for masses, among other areas.

"Today's Cabinet decision on the expansion of the Digital India programme is a testament to our commitment towards a technologically empowered India. It will boost our digital economy, provide better access to services and strengthen our IT ecosystem," he said on X.