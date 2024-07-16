Raise a toast: State govts may allow home delivery of your favourite drink

Certain states, including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala, are considering pilot projects for the home delivery of liquor through online platforms such as Swiggy, BigBasket, Zomato, and its quick-commerce arm Blinkit, according to a report by The Economic Times.

These projects would start with low-alcohol beverages like beer, wine, and liqueurs, the report said citing industry executives familiar with the situation.

State authorities are currently seeking feedback on the advantages and disadvantages of online liquor delivery from e-commerce platforms and spirits manufacturers, it further added.

Presently, home delivery of alcohol is permitted only in Odisha and West Bengal.

This initiative aims to cater to a growing expatriate population in larger cities, changing consumer profiles who view moderate-alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinks with meals, and women and senior citizens who find traditional liquor stores and shop-front experiences unpleasant.

The move to allow home delivery of liquor has long been on the cards with states showing initial interest but eventually the plan fell apart.

Ensuring compliance and safety in alcohol delivery

Dinker Vashisht, vice-president of corporate affairs at Swiggy, explained that online models ensure comprehensive transaction records, age verification, and adherence to purchase limits. He added that the online technology stacks synchronise with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring compliance with timings, dry days, and zonal delivery restrictions. Swiggy and Spencer’s Retail currently offer home delivery of spirits in West Bengal.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, temporary allowances for alcohol delivery were made in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, albeit with restrictions. However, legitimate deliveries of alcoholic beverages are not currently permitted in these states, although some local online platforms continue to deliver in Maharashtra.

Online sales boost premium alcohol brands

At present, legitimate sales models involve e-commerce and quick-delivery platforms sourcing stocks directly from retail vendors. Retail industry executives reported that online deliveries have led to a 20-30 per cent increase in sales, particularly for premium brands, in West Bengal and Odisha.

Beer and wine producers, including United Breweries, which sells the Kingfisher brand, and AB InBev, owner of Budweiser, have shown particular interest in home delivery of beer, which complements grocery shopping for urban consumers, the business-daily claimed. A senior executive at a major beer company noted that since beer needs to be chilled, it does not occupy prominent or visible space in liquor stores.

In 2020, AB InBev launched a tech platform called Beerbox, which listed outlets delivering spirits within a 3-4 km radius shortly after the Maharashtra government permitted home deliveries of spirits during the pandemic.