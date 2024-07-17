'I divorce you': Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra dumps husband on Insta story

Emirati Princess Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced her divorce from Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. The announcement was made through a direct post on Instagram, citing her husband’s infidelity as the reason for the split.

The couple, who celebrated a grand wedding in 2023, had recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. Despite the joyous addition to their family, Sheikha Mahra’s post indicates a tumultuous relationship.

She addressed her husband directly, stating, “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”