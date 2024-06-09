Home / India News / Rajasthan developing Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit worth Rs 100 cr: CM

Rajasthan developing Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit worth Rs 100 cr: CM

Maharana Pratap is a source of inspiration not only for Rajasthan and India but for the whole world, the chief minister said

Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan CM
Photo: X@BhajanlalBjp
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the state government is developing the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Sharma said this while inaugurating the Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrations in Udaipur.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Maharana Pratap is a source of inspiration not only for Rajasthan and India but for the whole world, the chief minister said.

His valour, bravery and patriotism cannot be bound by time and geographical boundaries, Sharma said and added that Maharana Pratap's life "inspires us to not step back even in adverse circumstances and to always follow the path of truth, religion and national interest".

He said, "It is the aim of our government to spread the message of Maharana Pratap to the whole world, and in this direction Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit is being developed at a cost of Rs 100 crore."

According to an official statement, the keynote speaker of the programme, RSS leader Krishna Gopal said if today people and their culture, civilisation and religion are protected, then the reason for this is that there were great people like Maharana Pratap, who fought not to save their kingdom but to protect religion and culture.

Also Read

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

848 stocks hit lower circuit on June 4 post LS polls. Here is what it means

Newly-formed Rajasthan govt transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers

Judiciary pillar of democracy, should have spirit of service: CM Bhajanlal

CM Bhajanlal Sharma announces increase in pension, bonus to farmers

Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CM on June 12 morning: Andhra CMO

Southwest monsoon sets in over Odisha, four days ahead of schedule: IMD

3 restaurants, 2 shops, flats gutted in fire in Shaheen Bagh, no casualties

Militants torch police outposts, set 70 homes on fire in Manipur's Jiribam

Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon, says Haryana CM Saini

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanBhajanlal Sharmatourism in india

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story