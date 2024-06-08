Recruitment for 50,000 posts to be initiated soon, says Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said his government will soon initiate the recruitment process to fill 50,000 vacant posts in the state.

This will be done as part of the government's ongoing efforts to provide employment opportunities and support the aspirations of the youth, he said on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of the new chairman of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The chief minister stressed on the continuation of the "transparent" recruitment system for government jobs.

The state government is going to provide 50,000 new job opportunities, Saini said and added that the present dispensation has given jobs on merit basis without any discrimination.

"It is a matter of pride that the youth's faith in the government's functioning has increased as they are securing government jobs without any 'kharchi-parchi' (bribery or favouritism) which was prevalent in previous administrations," he said.



On the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently quashing of the government's policy to grant additional marks under the socioeconomic criteria to government job aspirants, Saini said the state will move the Supreme Court in this regard.

"The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of candidates. We will soon present this matter to the Supreme Court and strongly advocate for it to ensure justice for the youth," he asserted.

Saini said the socioeconomic criteria was introduced to provide opportunities for members of poor families who do not have any government jobs. He also criticised the previous governments before 2014 for neglecting such families.

On May 31, the high court had held as unconstitutional the socioeconomic criteria prescribed by the Haryana government to grant additional marks to certain classes of candidates in state government jobs.