Rajasthan plans new initiatives to further boost tourism in the state

The Rajasthan government has drawn out a plan to boost tourism in the state, a department official said.

“According to the plan, we want meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) and leisure tourism to grow rapidly in the state. We hope to bring in IIFA and Jaipur Literature like festivals more in the state,” he said.

Recently, Bhajan Lal Sharma, chief minister of Rajasthan, addressed a press conference and said, “The IIFA event will establish Rajasthan as a global film-shooting destination, a major hub for destination weddings and live events. Along with this, new dimensions of concert tourism will also open up in Rajasthan.”

The chief minister said Rajasthan has been famous for its grandeur, royal heritage and majestic hospitality for centuries. Every year, thousands of marriages take place in the grand palaces, forts, havelis and hotels here. He said that national and international celebrities are also choosing Rajasthan for their dream weddings. Around 75 per cent of the country's heritage properties are here, which makes it the most attractive destination for destination weddings. Various culturally-rich areas of the state are becoming the special choice of producers and directors. Sharma said that in the last one year, 61 web series, documentaries, advertising films, feature films, TV shows, TV serials and musical videos have been shot in Rajasthan.