LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Amid murmurs of a likely expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet and reorganisation of the BJP’s state unit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The BJP could announce its new state president and district presidents soon.
Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with US President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms. "There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy, Carney said.
"Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't."
Carney said Canada will keep retaliatory tariffs in place until the Americans show us respect. Seven persons were killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district early on Monday, police said.
The incident took place at around 2.30 am near Upni petrol pump on Sidhi-Bahri Road, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayatri Tiwari said.
New York-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to bomb threat
"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said.
Cong protests against ED raids on Baghel's home in Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case
Congress leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the house of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel against the Enforcement Directorate's raid on his premises, claiming it to be conspiracy by the Centre. The ED raided Congress leader Baghel's premises in Bhilai town of Durg district as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case.
News update: South Korea says North Korea has fired several missiles off the North's west coast
News update: 4 labourers killed, 13 injured as speeding truck overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district
PM Modi greets Omar Abdullah on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his birthday, and wished for his long and healthy life. Abdullah, who is also the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, turned 55 on Monday.
Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of TBM operator sent to native place in Punjab, rescue ops continue
The mortal remains of Gurpreet Singh, whose dead body was recovered from the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here, were sent to his native place in Punjab, even as rescue operations continued on Monday to locate the remaining seven persons.
Journalist held for 'derogatory' comments against minister's aide; also booked for extortion bid
Police have arrested a journalist with a local news channel for allegedly making derogatory remarks against an aide of Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore, and also booked him in a case of attempt to extort Rs 5 crore from the minister, officials said on Monday. The Satara police arrested Tushar Kharat, the editor of Lay Bhari, a local YouTube channel, from Mumbai on Sunday, they said.
12 militants arrested in Manipur
Security forces arrested at least 12 militants in Manipur belonging to different proscribed outfits in the last two days, police said on Monday. Three active cadres of the banned United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were held from Langol Type-II area in Imphal West, along with a member of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in Tengnoupal district along the India-Myanmar border on Saturday, they said.
ED raids ex-Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's son
The premises of Chaitanya Baghel in Bhillai and some other persons in the state are being searched under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Amid row over jathedars' removal, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj assumes charge of Takht Kesgarh Sahib
Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday took charge as the jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district in the presence of the 'Panj Piaras' (five beloved ones) of the Takht. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on March 7 appointed Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as the jathedar (head priest) of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the acting jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.
