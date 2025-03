LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Amid murmurs of a likely expansion of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet and reorganisation of the BJP’s state unit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The BJP could announce its new state president and district presidents soon.

Former central banker Mark Carney will become Canada's next prime minister after the governing Liberal Party elected him its leader Sunday as the country deals with US President Donald Trump 's trade war and annexation threat, and a federal election looms. "There is someone who is trying to weaken our economy, Carney said.

"Donald Trump, as we know, has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell and how we make a living. He's attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses and we cannot let him succeed and we won't."