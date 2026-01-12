Home / India News / Rajasthan steps up rooftop solar rollout amid push for clean energy

Rajasthan steps up rooftop solar rollout amid push for clean energy

Driven by free electricity and subsidies, Rajasthan is adding over 13,000 rooftop solar plants a month, with more than 2.7 lakh consumers registering under the scheme

In 2025, between September and December, over 44,950 rooftop solar plants were installed in the state under the yojana | Image: Bloomberg
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:36 PM IST
Rajasthan, one of the leading producers of solar energy in India, is making rapid strides in the adoption of rooftop solar power plants, said a state energy department official. “On average, more than 13,000 rooftop solar plants are being installed every month in the state,” he said.
 
After the state introduced a scheme in October 2025, offering 150 units of free electricity per month, consumers have been making a beeline to install rooftop solar plants in their homes, the official added.
 
The official pointed out that state discoms have also begun releasing the state subsidy of ₹17,000 to consumers installing rooftop solar plants.
 
“Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer Electricity Distribution Companies have transferred the state subsidy amount to more than 2,000 consumers,” he added.
 
The 150 units per month free electricity scheme was launched by the Rajasthan government in October.
 
Under it, registered consumers are provided a state subsidy of ₹17,000 along with a central subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for installing a rooftop solar power plant of 1.1 kilowatt and above capacity under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.
 
He said that in less than three months, over 277,000 consumers have registered for installing rooftop solar plants under the scheme.
 
In 2025, between September and December, over 44,950 rooftop solar plants were installed in the state under the yojana.
 
Currently, in terms of the number of rooftop solar plants installed under this scheme, Rajasthan ranks fifth in the country with 124,258 installations, after Gujarat (522,553), Maharashtra (400,733), Uttar Pradesh (332,923) and Kerala (179,878).
 
Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, 41,575 rooftop solar plants have been installed under Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, 41,647 under Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam, and 41,036 under Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam. The total capacity of rooftop solar plants installed under this scheme in the state stands at 494 megawatt (Mw).
 
Rajasthan ranks third in the country in terms of total rooftop solar power plant capacity installed under various schemes. Rooftop solar power plants with a cumulative capacity of 2,417 Mw have been installed in the state.
 
The state’s discoms have implemented several initiatives to promote rooftop solar power and streamline the installation process. The monthly ‘Rooftop Solar Champion Award’ is one such step, aimed at encouraging personnel involved in promoting rooftop solar plants.
 
The installation process has been streamlined through the issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs). These include no application fees charged to consumers, collection of charges through electricity bills only after installation, no increase in security deposits, priority processing of applications under the yojana, and exemptions from meter testing fees and net metering agreement charges.
 

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

