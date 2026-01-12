Rajasthan steps up rooftop solar rollout amid push for clean energy

In 2025, between September and December, over 44,950 rooftop solar plants were installed in the state under the yojana.
Currently, in terms of the number of rooftop solar plants installed under this scheme, Rajasthan ranks fifth in the country with 124,258 installations, after Gujarat (522,553), Maharashtra (400,733), Uttar Pradesh (332,923) and Kerala (179,878).
Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, 41,575 rooftop solar plants have been installed under Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, 41,647 under Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam, and 41,036 under Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam. The total capacity of rooftop solar plants installed under this scheme in the state stands at 494 megawatt (Mw).