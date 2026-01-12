Raghav Chadha turns Blinkit delivery partner for a day, posts short video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself stepping into the role of a Blinkit delivery partner for a day, with the caption suggesting it aimed to offer a glimpse into the daily work of gig workers.

In a post on X, Chadha shared the short clip that appeared to be a teaser of the experience. “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned!” he said in the caption of the post.

The clip shows Chadha changing into a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket before collecting a delivery bag from a rider. He is then seen riding pillion on a scooter, stopping at a store to pick up items, and travelling to a residential building for the delivery.

At the customer’s doorstep, the delivery partner steps out of the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha following closely behind, completing the drop-off. The video comes weeks after Chadha had raised concerns in Parliament about the working conditions of gig and platform workers. He flagged issues such as low pay, long working hours and the lack of social security for delivery partners and other app-based workers. Following the Winter Session of Parliament, Chadha had also invited a Blinkit delivery partner, Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, to his residence for lunch. Earlier, in another post on X, Chadha shared a video of his interaction with delivery executives from different quick-commerce companies.