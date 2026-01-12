Lok Sabha Speaker hints at action over alleged e-cigarette use in House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday did not rule out "exemplary punishment" over the alleged use of e-cigarette in the House, asserting that maintaining the dignity of Parliament was non-negotiable.

BJP member Anurag Thakur had sent a complaint to the Speaker alleging that one Trinamool Congress (TMC) member was "openly using" e-cigarette in the House during the proceedings despite such devices being banned across the country.

"No one has the right to undermine the sanctity of the House," the Lok Sabha Speaker told reporters here.

Birla said the matter was under investigation and would be later referred to an appropriate committee of the House for further action.