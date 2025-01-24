Rajasthan trade body seeks Budget concessions to support commodity markets

The Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh, a state-based trade body representing commodity traders has sought concessions and sops in the forthcoming state Budget to support commodity markets and dealers.

Despite water scarcity, Rajasthan remains a significant contributor to the country’s Rabi and Kharif crop production. The main crops are mustard, guar, gram, wheat, barley, pearl millet, peanuts, cumin, coriander, moong, moth, and maize.

Babulal Gupta, president of Rajasthan Khadya Padarth Vyapar Sangh, said that agricultural commodities brought from outside provinces for industry and trade should be kept free from mandi cess and other fees. Mandi cess should be made one per cent.

“We want parity. Presently on pulses and grains 1.6 per cent of mandi cess is being charged, on oilseeds 1 per cent, and on millets, jeera and isabgol (Psyllium husk) 0.5 per cent is being charged.”.

Gupta called for the inclusion of old mills like edible oil mills, flour mills, and spices in the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 to get exemptions similar to new mills. The RIPS 2024 provides attractive financial incentives, including subsidies, tax exemptions, and employment generation incentives.

Gupta added that some mandis of agricultural products should be transformed into industrial areas with small units, emphasising the need for efficient transportation links to highways.

“Warehouses should be given industrial status. Permission should be given to open warehouses in those industrial areas of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) where factories are not running,” Gupta said.

RIICO is an agency of the government of Rajasthan engaged in the industrial development of the state.