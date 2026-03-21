Home / India News / Rajasthan witnesses Eid protests against US, Israel over Iran attacks

Rajasthan witnesses Eid protests against US, Israel over Iran attacks

Women and children from both Shia and Sunni communities took out a march, raising slogans against the US and Israel

Security, Srinagar Security
Despite the protests, Eid prayers were offered peacefully across the state (Representative photo from file: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:39 PM IST
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Protests against attacks on Iran marked Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in various parts of Rajasthan on Saturday as members of the Shia and Sunni communities staged demonstrations in Jaipur and other districts.

In Jaipur's Amber area, women and children from both communities took out a march, raising slogans against the US and Israel and expressing grief over reported deaths in Iran.

Protesters gathered near Amer Fort carrying placards, alleging that their religious leader had been killed and their festive occasion had turned into mourning.

At Subhash Chowk too, members of the Shia community held placards and staged a demonstration.

Similar protests were reported from Sikar and Ajmer, where people offered Eid prayers wearing black bands as a mark of protest. Black flags were also put up at some mosques, and slogans were raised against the US and Israel.

In Ajmer, Imam-e-Juma Maulana Syed Taqi Jafar said the community was observing mourning over the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite the protests, Eid prayers were offered peacefully across the state, with people praying for peace and greeting each other. In several places, members of the Hindu community welcomed worshippers by showering flowers.

Authorities had made elaborate security arrangements in Jaipur, deploying police and RAF personnel around major mosques, including Eidgah and Jama Masjid. Drone surveillance and flag marches were also carried out to maintain law and order, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :rajasthanEid-ul-FitrEid celebrationsProtestIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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