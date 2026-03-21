Rajasthan witnesses Eid protests against US, Israel over Iran attacks

Protests against attacks on Iran marked Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in various parts of Rajasthan on Saturday as members of the Shia and Sunni communities staged demonstrations in Jaipur and other districts.

In Jaipur's Amber area, women and children from both communities took out a march, raising slogans against the US and Israel and expressing grief over reported deaths in Iran.

Protesters gathered near Amer Fort carrying placards, alleging that their religious leader had been killed and their festive occasion had turned into mourning.

At Subhash Chowk too, members of the Shia community held placards and staged a demonstration.

Similar protests were reported from Sikar and Ajmer, where people offered Eid prayers wearing black bands as a mark of protest. Black flags were also put up at some mosques, and slogans were raised against the US and Israel.