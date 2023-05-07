Home / India News / Rajnath approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organizational requirement.

This progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations.

They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

The Territorial Army commenced commissioning women officers in 2019, in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment.

Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA.

The Territorial Army is based on a citizen soldiers' army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence ministerline of controlPakistan

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

