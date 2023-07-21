Home / India News / Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after uproar over Manipur violence

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm after uproar over Manipur violence

The opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament had witnessed heated exchanges over the ethnic violence in Manipur and a video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned in the pre-lunch session after an uproar over the violence in Manipur and the Chair expunging words from House proceedings.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm as TMC's Derek O'Brien sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of certain words from the House proceedings on Thursday.

The opening day of the Monsoon session of Parliament had witnessed heated exchanges over the ethnic violence in Manipur and a video of two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state.

While the House proceedings were washed out in protests, Dhankhar had expunged references made by O'Brien seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the situation in the state.

On Friday, he sought to raise a point of order over the expunging of words.

"Three words were expunged. Yesterday, (I had said) the prime minister should open his mouth on Manipur," he said, seeking to know if any of the words were not fit for Parliamentary proceedings.

The Chairman repeatedly asked what his point of order was and as O'Brien tried to explain, the House plunged into disorder. Dhankhar at this point adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha chair goes digital from this monsoon session of Parliament

Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena walkout from RS after chair rejects adjournment notices

SC issues notice to Gujarat govt on Rahul's appeal against HC verdict

PM Modi holds talks with Lankan president to boost economic cooperation

BJP to appoint 50,000 rugna sevaks in Maharashtra to serve patients

Over 4,600 pilgrims leave Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath

GST collection, devolution a success story in NE states: FM Sitharaman

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentMonsoon session of ParliamentMonsoon session

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story