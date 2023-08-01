Rajya Sabha passes Mediation Bill, 2021 to speed up proceedings to 180 days

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties."



The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.