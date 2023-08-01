Home / India News / Rajya Sabha passes Mediation Bill, 2021 to speed up proceedings to 180 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter@ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Mediation Bill, 2021, which halves the maximum time for completing mediation proceedings to 180 days.

The bill was passed with voice vote amid a walk out by opposition members, demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Under this we are making the Mediation Council of India. This is a neutral third party. This bill makes the process a time-bound mechanism which saves time and money of parties."

The bill makes pre-litigation mediation voluntary instead of mandatory.

Topics :Rajya SabhaMonsoon season

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

