Home / India News / India must prep its exporters to deal with EU's deforestation compliance

India must prep its exporters to deal with EU's deforestation compliance

Regulation will hit agri exports of $1.3 bn to the bloc: Think tank

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India should increase awareness among exporters regarding the compliance requirements of the European Union’s (EU’s) Deforestation Regulation, rather than expecting any exemptions from the trade bloc, according to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

GTRI suggested that India should collaborate with other affected countries to address the issue at the World Trade Organization, as the regulation infringes upon the principles of the most-favoured nation.

In terms of compliance, exporters need to ensure that their produce adheres to relevant laws in the country of origin, covering aspects such as land use, labour, and human rights.

“Only after fulfilling these requirements can the exporter submit a due diligence statement to the EU-based importer, allowing export to the EU,” it said.

The new regulation on deforestation-free products within the trade bloc dictates that products exported to the EU must not originate from recently deforested land or have contributed to forest degradation.

The European Commission introduced these rules to reduce carbon emissions resulting from EU consumption and prevent EU and global deforestation and forest degradation through the products Europeans purchase and use.

The new rules will be applicable to large firms from December 2024 and to small firms from June 2025.

GRTI predicts that the Deforestation Regulation will negatively impact India’s agricultural exports worth $1.3 billion to the EU, affecting items such as coffee, leather hides, skin preparations, oil cake, paper, paperboard, and wood furniture.

“Even if the exporter is certain that a product is not grown on deforested land, he still has to follow all the elaborate requirements. This differs from quality standards, where the quality of the final product alone matters. The EU just wants to raise the cost of imports to help local producers through a complex compliance mechanism,” the report observed, adding that Indian exports may suffer more than those from other competing countries due to India’s higher deforestation rate.

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Govt fears European Union's draft due diligence law may hit small biz

Confirming compliance

Freeze demat accounts of MDs and CEOs for non-compliance, says Sebi

Razorpay sets up board for high standards of governance, compliance

'Govt asks Tesla to copy Apple in pairing Chinese, Indian suppliers'

NCB busts 'biggest' darknet LSD cartel operating in India, arrests 3

Pre-owned medical equipment imports to enhance accessibility: MTaI

Lok Sabha nod to Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Trust surplus today seen in policies, hard work of people in India: PM Modi

Topics :DeforestationEuropean UnionWorld Trade Organization

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story