Raksha Bandhan: NCPCR asks to not punish students for rakhi, tilak, mehendi

"It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Raksha Bandhan 2023

Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Child rights body NCPCR has asked schools to not punish students if they wear rakhi, tilak, or mehendi in schools during Raksha Bandhan.

In a letter issued to Principal Secretaries of School Education Department of all states and UTs, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that over the years, it has been observed by the Commission through various news reports that children are subject to harassment and discrimination by the school teachers and other staff on account of celebration of festivals.

"It has been noticed that schools do not allow children to wear rakhi or tilak or mehandi in schools during the festival of Raksha Bandhan and subject them to harassment, both physical and mental. It may be noted that corporal punishment is prohibited in schools under Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009," the NCPCR said.

Therefore, it is requested to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities and ensure that schools do not observe any such practice that may expose children to corporal punishment or discrimination, said the top child rights body.

Topics :Raksha BandhanStudents

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

