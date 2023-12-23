Home / India News / Ram Mandir opening to be discussed at BJP office bearers' meeting today

Ram Mandir opening to be discussed at BJP office bearers' meeting today

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's office-bearer meeting and said that work should be done keeping in mind youth, poor, women and farmers

Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Representative Image
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The closing day of the meeting of the BJP's office-bearers is ongoing, with the state in-charges, state presidents, general secretaries and other key office-bearers in attendance.

CR Patil, G Kishan Reddy, Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, BD Sharma, Dinesh Sharma, Vasundhara Raje and Tejasvi Surya are among the leaders attending the meeting.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A top party source, privy to the minutes of the meeting, told ANI, "The BJP presidents of 5 states, which polled for their assemblies last month, will give presentations on the party's performances."

Further, according to sources, the consecration of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled for January 22 next year, will also figure prominently in the discussions.

The BJP's preparations for the grand Ram Temple opening and how the leaders plan to carry forward a public outreach on the same will figure in the discussions.

Later on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a valedictory address at the meeting.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's office-bearer meeting and said that work should be done keeping in mind youth, poor, women and farmers.

Also Read

Opposition INDIA full of corrupt, criminals, alleges BJP's Dinesh Sharma

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Senior BJP-Sangh Parivar Kerala leader PP Mukundan passes away at 77

BJP has decided it won't adopt path of appeasement, vote bank politics: PM

BJP prez Nadda chairs organisational meetings to mark 9-yrs of Modi govt

Govt only contemplating lifting ban on Hijab: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Land-for-jobs scam: Fresh ED summons to Tejashwi, asked to appear on Jan 5

Evidence of brain injury present months after acute Covid infection: Study

Non-standard drugs supply in Delhi govt hospitals: L-G calls for CBI probe

ED arrests 3 more in money laundering case against Vivo-India, others

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BJP MLAsBJPAyodhyaRam templeSangh ParivarHindutva

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story