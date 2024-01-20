Home / India News / Ram temple consecration: JMI, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22

Ram temple consecration: JMI, DU to be closed for half day on Jan 22

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Jamia Millia Islamia
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST
The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools along with Delhi University will remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22 on account of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya.

According to official notifications released by these universities on Friday, the varsities and the institutions, centres and offices under them shall observe half-day on Monday.

However, all pre-scheduled examinations and meetings in Jamia will be held as usual.

The interviews/selection committees/examination practicals scheduled for the day in Delhi University shall also continue according to the schedule already notified by the faculty department concerned, read the DU notification.

"The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Government of India vide Office Memorandum F.No 12/7/2023 JCA government of India has approved that the university and its maintained institutions/centres/offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," the notification by JMI said.

A similar notification was issued by the Delhi University uploaded on its website.

All central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ceremony.

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

