Home / India News / Ram temple event LIVE: Trust plans action against idol picture being leaked
LiveNew Update

Ram temple event LIVE: Trust plans action against idol picture being leaked

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the consecration ceremony here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ayodhya all decked for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a directive, declaring the closure of slaughterhouses and meat and fish shops on January 22, coinciding with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram temple, scheduled for 22 January, holds the same significance as Diwali for everyone. Chief Minister Yadav expressed these sentiments during his address at the Akhand Ramayana recitation and bhajan competition held at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, on Saturday. "Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, taking place on 22 January, is akin to Diwali for us. Just as Dhanteras marks the commencement of Diwali festivities, today's celebration at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, symbolises a similar beginning. It's indeed joyous that this event occurs in Anand Nagar, a place synonymous with happiness (Anand), where Lord Shri Ram resides," stated CM Yadav. He further mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram will be conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, under whom the nation is continually advancing and achieving new milestones. "Our nation, revered as the land of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is a global beacon of wisdom. Prime Minister Modi's efforts have turned the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir into reality, an event that the entire world acknowledges," he added. The Chief Minister also participated in the new construction, renovation, and Kalash Sthapna ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar. He offered his prayers at the temple and inaugurated the newly built Satsang Bhavan.

Key Events

9:25 AM

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

9:04 AM

Trust plans action against Ram idol picture being leaked

8:44 AM

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: Stunning pictures of Ram Mandir released ahead of Pran Pratishtha

8:43 AM

MP govt bans selling liquor, meat on Jan 22

8:39 AM

PM Narendra Modi to worship in Ram temple at Dhanushkodi

8:36 AM

'Bhagwan Ram' will return home after centuries of trials, struggles: BJP chief Nadda

8:15 AM

Latest visuals from Ayodhya's Ram Temple where preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

7:46 AM

Morning visuals from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held tomorrow

7:33 AM

From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees getting free hot meals

7:30 AM

Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be star-studded event

7:24 AM

Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more

6:31 AM

Delhi AIIMS, RML hospital declare half-day on Jan 22, critical clinical services to remain functional

6:28 AM

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya like Diwali for all: MP CM

6:27 AM

Day 5 of Pran Pratishtha: Daily prayers, rituals with sugar, fruit held in Ram Temple

9:25 AM

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Seeking to ensure a smooth entry and exit for visitors arriving here for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements for parking at 51 designated locations in the city.
 
With parking spaces for 22,825 vehicles, these spots will be under drone surveillance and are conveniently marked on Google Maps to facilitate guests, officials said here on Sunday.
 
Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs, VIPs, and other guests, ensuring a well-organised and equipped setup, they said.
 
Additional Director General (ADG), Traffic, BD Paulson said 51 places have been identified to park vehicles of guests coming for the ceremony.
 
These include five spots on Rampath, one on Bhakti Path Marg, four on Dharma Path Marg, five on Parikrama Marg, two on Bandha Marg, one on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Mahobra Marg and seven places on Tehri Bazaar Rampath to Unwal Marg, he added.
 
Additionally, parking arrangements cover two spots on the Ayodhya to Gonda route, 10 on national highway 27, seven in Tirtha Kshetra Puram, three around Karsevak Puram tent city, and four at Ramkatha Mandapam tent city.

9:20 AM

Ram temple consecration: Diyas lit up in Chandrapur in shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai'

Thousands of earthen lamps were lit up in the shape of Hindi words 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at a ground in Maharashtra's Chandrapur city ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
 
Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar along with his family members performed a pooja before the devotees of Lord Ram lit up the earthen lamps (diyas) here late Saturday evening.
 
The event was held at the Chanda Club ground, where several saffron flags were also put up to mark the celebration of the Ram temple consecration to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on Monday.
 
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here took the initiative to organise the event, where a show of fireworks was also held in the presence of Mungantiwar.

9:04 AM

Trust plans action against Ram idol picture being leaked

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is considering taking measures against individuals responsible for the unauthorized release of the photo featuring the Ram Lalla idol with its eyes revealed. The image gained widespread attention on social media last Friday, prompting the Trust to suspect the involvement of personnel connected to the temple construction project. Preparations are underway to initiate appropriate action against those responsible. In response to the premature disclosure of the new Ram Lalla idol, with its eyes uncovered, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das expressed strong disapproval. The incident occurred three days ahead of the scheduled consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

8:44 AM

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: Stunning pictures of Ram Mandir released ahead of Pran Pratishtha

8:43 AM

MP govt bans selling liquor, meat on Jan 22

The government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a directive, declaring the closure of slaughterhouses and meat and fish shops on January 22, coinciding with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The State Urban Development Department has instructed civic bodies to ensure the shutdown of these establishments on that day.

8:43 AM

Uttar Pradesh DGP Vijay Kumar issues directions on security ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

On Saturday, Vijay Kumar, the Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh, issued security directives in anticipation of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22.In his statement, DGP Vijay Kumar emphasized the substantial presence of devotees already in Ayodhya, residing in various religious establishments such as temples, dharamshalas, and ashrams. He urged the managers of these ashrams to ensure that devotees do not gather for darshan (sacred viewing) simultaneously. Furthermore, he stressed the need to organize arrangements for darshan post the January 22 ceremony in an orderly manner.

8:42 AM

Ram Mandir Inauguration Live Updates: 'Shobha Yatra' in Shimla

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, devotees congregated to take part in the Shobha Yatra procession in Shimla.The procession, commencing from Kalibari temple and culminating at Ram Mandir in Shimla, witnessed the active participation of both men and women.Leaders from both the BJP and Congress also jointly took part in the Yatra along the streets of Shimla. Reflecting on the event, former minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj conveyed to ANI, "In 1990-1992, I was part of Kar Sewa. It is a lifetime experience, as I have also gone to jail to contribute to the construction of the Ram Temple. On January 22, there will be a Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple. It is a moment of joy for everyone worldwide, as Lord Ram is a deity for the welfare of all."

8:39 AM

PM Narendra Modi to worship in Ram temple at Dhanushkodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers in Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple at Dhanushkodi in the district on Sunday and also visit Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

8:37 AM

Sculptor Navaratna Prajapati carves out a statue of Shri Ram on the tip of a pencil

Guinness World Record holder sculptor Navaratna Prajapati carves out a statue of Shri Ram on the tip of a pencil.
 
He says, "It took me 5 days to complete it. And it is just 1.3cm in height... This is the smallest statue in the world. I will gift this to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and try to get it a place in the Shri Ram museum."

8:37 AM

Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala accepts invite to ceremony

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Adar Poonawala has been invited to attend the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, the industrialists shared via a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that he has accepted the invitation.
 
"I am humbled to receive the invitation to the Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Mandir at Ayodhya through senior RSS functionaries like Shri Manoj Pochat, Pracharak Shri Kedar Kulkarni & Shri Prasad Lawalekar. Wholeheartedly I have accepted the invitation and it will be an honour to visit the Shri. Ram Mandir soon," he wrote.

8:36 AM

'Bhagwan Ram' will return home after centuries of trials, struggles: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday described the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya as a "historic occasion" and invited Indians living abroad to join the mega event from wherever they are.
 
The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 7,000 people, will be live-streamed online.
 
In his virtual address to members of the Indian diaspora from here, Nadda also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government. The BJP has started the "'NRI for NAMO Again' campaign and I humbly appeal to you all to participate and contribute to this biggest festival of democracy," he said referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

8:36 AM

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link lit up ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

With just a day left for the Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January, in several cities, bridges, temples, roads have been lit up to celebrate the grand opening. Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link also jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate on Saturday night with Lord Ram's image seen illuminated on the sea bridge.

8:15 AM

Latest visuals from Ayodhya's Ram Temple where preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

7:46 AM

Morning visuals from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held tomorrow

7:43 AM

‘Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha long-awaited moment of Ram Bhakts,’ says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that after waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts are going to witness the "beautiful moment" of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
 
"This is a long-awaited moment. After waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts and people of the country are getting to be witnesses to this beautiful moment," CM Dhami told ANI here.
 
The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.

7:33 AM

From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees getting free hot meals

From Nihang Singhs to Iskcon and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the Ram Temple consecration ceremony nears, reports PTI.
 
Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour fresh cooked hot meals at these community kitchens which are operational at every nook and corner of the city.
 
Khichdi, aloo puri, kadhi chawal, achar, and papad are among the common menu at these langars with the supply of hot tea bringing respite to devotees amid the bone-chilling cold.
 
A group of Nihang Sikhs, led by Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to run a two-month 'Langar sewa' in the Char Dham Mutt for the pilgrims arriving here to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly-constructed temple.

7:30 AM

Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be star-studded event

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22, will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries.
 
The idol, meticulously sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, has been placed in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. The first glimpse of the veiled idol was revealed during its installation in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.
 
In related news, the Congress party has chosen not to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have opted out of the invitation to the significant event in Ayodhya.

7:24 AM

Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more

The much-awaited Ram mandir' Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is set to take place on January 22. Read more to know all about the Ayodhya temple: https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/ayodhya-ram-mandir-history-controversy-inauguration-attendees-and-more-124012100062_1.html

 

6:31 AM

Delhi AIIMS, RML hospital declare half-day on Jan 22, critical clinical services to remain functional

AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will observe a half-day holiday on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. The half-day off will observed till 2:30 pm. However, all critical clinical services will remain functional.

6:29 AM

African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

On Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben says, "The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22). I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith..."
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ayodhya caseRam templeAyodhyaUttar PradeshBJPCongressToday Newstemple

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:25 AM IST

Explore News