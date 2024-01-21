Ram temple event LIVE: Trust plans action against idol picture being leaked

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the consecration ceremony here
Ram Mandir LIVE news: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is considering taking measures against individuals responsible for the unauthorized release of the photo featuring the Ram Lalla idol with its eyes revealed. The image gained widespread attention on social media last Friday, prompting the Trust to suspect the involvement of personnel connected to the temple construction project. Preparations are underway to initiate appropriate action against those responsible. In response to the premature disclosure of the new Ram Lalla idol, with its eyes uncovered, Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das expressed strong disapproval. The incident occurred three days ahead of the scheduled consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22, will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries. The idol, meticulously sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, has been placed in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. The first glimpse of the veiled idol was revealed during its installation in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. In related news, the Congress party has chosen not to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have opted out of the invitation to the significant event in Ayodhya.
