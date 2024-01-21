Ram temple event LIVE: 'Pran Pratishtha' to be star-studded event
Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates on the consecration ceremony here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ram Mandir LIVE news: The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22, will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries. The idol, meticulously sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, has been placed in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. The first glimpse of the veiled idol was revealed during its installation in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. In related news, the Congress party has chosen not to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have opted out of the invitation to the significant event in Ayodhya.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram temple, scheduled for 22 January, holds the same significance as Diwali for everyone. Chief Minister Yadav expressed these sentiments during his address at the Akhand Ramayana recitation and bhajan competition held at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, on Saturday. "Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, taking place on 22 January, is akin to Diwali for us. Just as Dhanteras marks the commencement of Diwali festivities, today's celebration at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, symbolises a similar beginning. It's indeed joyous that this event occurs in Anand Nagar, a place synonymous with happiness (Anand), where Lord Shri Ram resides," stated CM Yadav. He further mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram will be conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, under whom the nation is continually advancing and achieving new milestones. "Our nation, revered as the land of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is a global beacon of wisdom. Prime Minister Modi's efforts have turned the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir into reality, an event that the entire world acknowledges," he added. The Chief Minister also participated in the new construction, renovation, and Kalash Sthapna ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar. He offered his prayers at the temple and inaugurated the newly built Satsang Bhavan.
7:46 AM
Morning visuals from Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held tomorrow
7:43 AM
‘Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha long-awaited moment of Ram Bhakts,’ says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that after waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts are going to witness the "beautiful moment" of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
"This is a long-awaited moment. After waiting for 500 years, Ram Bhakts and people of the country are getting to be witnesses to this beautiful moment," CM Dhami told ANI here.
The 'Pran Praishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. The idol of the Lord, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the Sanctum Santorum of the temple. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday.
7:33 AM
From 'Ram ki Rasoi' to langar by Nihang Sikhs: Ayodhya devotees getting free hot meals
From Nihang Singhs to Iskcon and temple trusts from across the country to locals in Ayodhya, various community kitchens are being run here to serve 'langar' food to devotees as the Ram Temple consecration ceremony nears, reports PTI.
Devotees flocking to the holy city can savour fresh cooked hot meals at these community kitchens which are operational at every nook and corner of the city.
Khichdi, aloo puri, kadhi chawal, achar, and papad are among the common menu at these langars with the supply of hot tea bringing respite to devotees amid the bone-chilling cold.
A group of Nihang Sikhs, led by Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to run a two-month 'Langar sewa' in the Char Dham Mutt for the pilgrims arriving here to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in the newly-constructed temple.
7:30 AM
Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, ‘Pran Pratishtha’ to be star-studded event
7:24 AM
Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more
6:31 AM
Delhi AIIMS, RML hospital declare half-day on Jan 22, critical clinical services to remain functional
AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital will observe a half-day holiday on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. The half-day off will observed till 2:30 pm. However, all critical clinical services will remain functional.
6:29 AM
African-American actress and singer Mary Millben on Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony
On Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, African-American actress and singer Mary Millben says, "The ceremony ('Pran Pratishtha') almost feels like second Diwali. I am going to celebrate Diwali (on January 22). I am sad that I won't be in India physically for the ceremony, but I will certainly be celebrating it. What's the most beautiful thing about this ceremony is that it is a moment where all people will come together to celebrate, and that's the beauty of faith..."
6:28 AM
'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya like Diwali for all: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram temple, scheduled for 22 January, holds the same significance as Diwali for everyone.
Chief Minister Yadav expressed these sentiments during his address at the Akhand Ramayana recitation and bhajan competition held at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, on Saturday.
"Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, taking place on 22 January, is akin to Diwali for us. Just as Dhanteras marks the commencement of Diwali festivities, today's celebration at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, symbolises a similar beginning. It's indeed joyous that this event occurs in Anand Nagar, a place synonymous with happiness (Anand), where Lord Shri Ram resides," stated CM Yadav.
He further mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram will be conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, under whom the nation is continually advancing and achieving new milestones.
"Our nation, revered as the land of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is a global beacon of wisdom. Prime Minister Modi's efforts have turned the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir into reality, an event that the entire world acknowledges," he added.
The Chief Minister also participated in the new construction, renovation, and Kalash Sthapna ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar. He offered his prayers at the temple and inaugurated the newly built Satsang Bhavan.
6:27 AM
Day 5 of Pran Pratishtha: Daily prayers, rituals with sugar, fruit held in Ram Temple
Rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Saturday.
"Today, on January 20, 2024, daily prayers, havan, etc. were held. Rituals with sugar and fruits also took place. 81 Kalash were established and worshiped in the courtyard of the temple. Evening puja and aarti were also held," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth posted on X.
The trust also said that on Sunday, bathing of the idol with water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place.
"Tomorrow on Sunday, daily puja of the deities with Havan will be done. After that the bathing of the idol with various medicated water from 114 Kalash (vases) will take place. There will be 'Vyahati Hom', night vigil, with regular evening puja and aarti," it said.
Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.
First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 6:25 AM IST