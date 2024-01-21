Ram temple event LIVE: 'Pran Pratishtha' to be star-studded event

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla, scheduled for January 22, will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries. The idol, meticulously sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, has been placed in the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. The first glimpse of the veiled idol was revealed during its installation in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday. In related news, the Congress party has chosen not to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Key Congress figures, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have opted out of the invitation to the significant event in Ayodhya.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav remarked that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram temple, scheduled for 22 January, holds the same significance as Diwali for everyone. Chief Minister Yadav expressed these sentiments during his address at the Akhand Ramayana recitation and bhajan competition held at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, on Saturday. "Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, taking place on 22 January, is akin to Diwali for us. Just as Dhanteras marks the commencement of Diwali festivities, today's celebration at Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar, Bhopal, symbolises a similar beginning. It's indeed joyous that this event occurs in Anand Nagar, a place synonymous with happiness (Anand), where Lord Shri Ram resides," stated CM Yadav. He further mentioned that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram will be conducted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, under whom the nation is continually advancing and achieving new milestones. "Our nation, revered as the land of Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is a global beacon of wisdom. Prime Minister Modi's efforts have turned the long-awaited construction of the Ram Mandir into reality, an event that the entire world acknowledges," he added. The Chief Minister also participated in the new construction, renovation, and Kalash Sthapna ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Anand Nagar. He offered his prayers at the temple and inaugurated the newly built Satsang Bhavan.