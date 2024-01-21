Home / India News / Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha': Aiims Bhubaneswar declares half-day on Jan 22

However, all critical clinical services will continue their operations

Aiims Bhubaneswar | Photo: Wikipedia
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bhubaneshwar has announced a half-day holiday on Monday to mark the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya's historic temple will be held at 12:30 p.m.

"In pursuance to DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/07/2023-JCA dated 18.01.2023 the competent authority AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar has decided that AIIMS Bhubaneshwar will observe half-day closing till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024, to enable its employees to participate in the celebrations of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on 22nd January 2024 across India, without any interruption of the essential hospital services," the premier medical institution said in a circular.

Earlier on Saturday, the AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on January 22 to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

However, all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

