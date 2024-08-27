Rapti, Saryu rivers flow above danger mark in Gorakhpur, villages flooded

The Rapti and Saryu rivers in Gorakhpur district are currently flowing above the danger mark, leading to severe flooding in the region. As a result, around 45 villages have been fully or partially affected by the rising waters. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To ensure safe commuting for residents of the flood-affected areas, the district administration has deployed 92 boats, including 22 medium-sized boats, three large boats, and two motorboats in areas with stronger water currents. This operation aims to prevent any disruption in essential services and transportation for the villagers. Gorakhpur District Disaster Specialist Gautam Gupta commented on the situation, saying, "At present, the Saryu and Rapti rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Gorakhpur district. However, there is a positive sign, as the water level of the Rapti River has started to decrease today. It is estimated that the water level of the Rapti River will fall below the danger mark within the next two to three days."

He further added, "The confluence point of the Rapti and Saryu rivers at Barhaj station is currently about 1.5 metres above the danger level. We have ensured that boats and motorboats are in place to assist residents, especially in areas where the water current is strong."

In response to the flood situation, the district administration has also ensured the availability of all essential supplies in the affected areas. Efforts are ongoing to mitigate the impact of the floods and provide relief to residents.

Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in the affected villages, forcing people to relocate to makeshift shelters. Sources of livelihood, including farmlands, have been destroyed. Consequently, villagers have been forced to cross waterlogged areas to buy essential commodities like milk and vegetables.