Ratan Naval Tata , the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Tata, who transformed a staid conglomerate into India’s largest and most influential business empire through a series of iconic deals, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. Tata had been in intensive care since Monday, undergoing treatment for age-related health conditions. Despite previous reassurances from the industrialist, stating there was “no cause for concern” about his health, his passing has left the nation mourning the loss of a titan.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Tata led the Tata Group for over two decades, shaping its global footprint across industries ranging from salt to software. Known for his leadership and philanthropy, his influence extended beyond the boardroom, impacting millions of lives through his contributions to business, society, and charity.

As condolences poured in from political and business leaders across the globe, Bollywood actors also took to social media to pay their respects to the man who left an indelible mark on India and the world.

Bollywood mourns Ratan Tata’s passing



Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, expressed their grief and admiration for the late industrialist. Many shared heartfelt tributes on social media, reflecting on Tata’s legacy and the impact he had on the nation.

Ajay Devgn wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata’s legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir.”



Salman Khan also expressed his sorrow, posting, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Ratan Tata.”



Priyanka Chopra, in a moving tribute, tweeted, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.”









Anushka Sharma shared a touching message on Instagram Stories, along with a picture of the late industrialist: “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace & dignity through everything he did & was truly an icon & Taj of India. RIP Sir, You have touched so many lives.”



Other stars like Rana Daggubati, who called Tata… “the icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics”, and Jr NTR, who referred to him as a “titan of the industry and a heart of gold”, also paid their respects.









Superstar Nagarjuna Akkieni wrote, “Shri RatanTata ji, India will miss you. Your humility, your compassion and your leadership!! Rest in peace and rest in glory, sir.”



Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities also joined the chorus of tributes, celebrating Tata’s monumental impact on the country.

A life of leadership and philanthropy



Ratan Tata was much more than an industrialist — he was a symbol of ethical leadership, philanthropy, and visionary growth. Under his stewardship, the Tata Group expanded its presence globally, making landmark acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel, elevating the Group’s stature on the world stage.

Tata’s philanthropic endeavours were just as transformative. He championed social causes through the Tata Trusts, which continue to fund education, healthcare, and rural development initiatives across India. He remained committed to improving lives, both in India and globally, earning him admiration and respect far beyond corporate circles.

The loss of Ratan Tata marks the end of an era in Indian business, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His contributions to the nation’s industrial development, as well as his selfless dedication to philanthropy, will remain a guiding light for years to come.