He deeply wanted to make India better: Pichai condoles Ratan Tata's demise

Google CEO Sundar Pichai offered his condolences on the passing away of businessman Ratan Tata and said that Tata leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy. In a post on X, Pichai said that Ratan Tata "deeply cared about making India better." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The veteran industrialist, 86, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. "My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear." Pichai said. "He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing modern business leadership in India," he said.

"He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Ratan Tata Ji," he added

Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Ratan Tata.

"I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata," Mahindra said. "India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position."

"Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community. Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die. Om Shanti," he added.

Ratan N Tata was among India's most respected and loved industralists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.