Ratan Tata's death marks end of an era: SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Mistry

The SP Group is the largest minority shareholder with 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies

Ratan Tata
Mumbai: Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata speaks during an event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Ratan Tata will always be remembered as a leader who left a lasting mark on the evolution of the Tata Group and his unfortunate passing marks the end of an era, SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Mistry said on Thursday.

In his condolence message, Mistry said, "Mr Tata's unfortunate passing marks the end of an era. He will always be remembered as a leader who left a lasting mark on the evolution of the Tata Group."

He further said, "The Mistry family has had a long standing relationship with the Tata Group and with Mr Ratan Tata."

The SP Group is the largest minority shareholder with 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.

The relationship between the SP Group and the Tatas soured after the sacking of Cyrus Mistry as Chairman of Tata Sons on October 24, 2016.

Cyrus Mistry, who succeeded Ratan Tata as the chief of the Tata group in 2012, died in a car accident in 2022.

Ratan Naval Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away, on Wednesday night, at the age of 86. Since then the country has been mourning the Titan's demise. 


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

