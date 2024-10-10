'Goodbye, my dear lighthouse': Shantanu Naidu bids farewell to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata’s death at age 86 is being mourned by millions of Indians, a testament to the influence he had. For those who knew him personally, the loss is even more profound. Among them is Shantanu Naidu, a close aide of Tata and the founder of the startup Goodfellows.

“The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” said Naidu, 30, in a post on LinkedIn.



Naidu first got public attention a few years ago when a video of him celebrating Tata’s birthday went viral, showing the warm relationship they shared.







Shantanu Naidu's journey with Tata began long before this viral moment. After completing his education, Naidu joined Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automobile design engineer. It was there that he encountered a problem: the increasing number of dog fatalities due to speeding vehicles. Moved by the plight of stray dogs, Naidu came up with an innovative solution—creating reflective collars to make dogs more visible to drivers at night, especially in poorly lit areas.

In a bold move, Naidu penned a letter to Ratan Tata, presenting his idea and seeking support. To his surprise, Tata not only responded but also invited him for a personal meeting. That moment in 2014 sparked the beginning of a close relationship that would last a decade.

Their shared love for dogs and passion for social impact brought Naidu into Tata’s inner circle. As Tata’s assistant, Naidu gained valuable insights from the iconic leader, learning first-hand from one of India’s most revered business figures.

Naidu was often seen accompanying Tata during the business legend’s public appearances.