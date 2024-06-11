Home / India News / One terrorist shot dead by security forces in village in J&K's Kathua

One terrorist shot dead by security forces in village in J&K's Kathua

Earlier, officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm

army
Image credit: Screengrab taken from ANI's X account, handle: @ani
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
One terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, police said. A massive operation is on to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists.

The incident in the Jammu region comes days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said, adding one terrorist was killed in the subsequent search operation by the security forces.

The operation was on when the last reports were received, the spokesperson said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.

Earlier, officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.

ALSO READ: PM Sharif vows to eliminate terrorism after 7 soldiers killed in attack

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists after some people raised an alarm, they said.

A massive search operation is on to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, I am in continuous online contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of the terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border.

"I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on, the minister wrote on X'.

He also confirmed the killing of one terrorist so far and said, I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.

 


Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Three-tier security deployed for counting of votes in Jammu's Kathua

Textile unit invests Rs 120 crore in Kathua, to employ 650 youths

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue between India, Pak: China

Fire at UP substation trips power supply to several parts of Delhi

Law minister signs national litigation policy document after taking charge

Haryana deliberately, illegally halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

Is the Centre planning to decriminalise minor I-T offences in 100 days?

Zelenskyy appeals for help with Ukraine's energy network wreaked by war

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirkathua

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story