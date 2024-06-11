One terrorist shot dead by security forces in village in J&K's Kathua

One terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, police said. A massive operation is on to flush out the remaining holed-up terrorists.

The incident in the Jammu region comes days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine persons and injuries to 41 others.

The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, over 60 km from here, Tuesday evening, a police spokesperson said, adding one terrorist was killed in the subsequent search operation by the security forces.

The operation was on when the last reports were received, the spokesperson said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he is in constant touch with top civil and police officials in the district, which is part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, and a local villager whose house was attacked by the terrorists.





ALSO READ: PM Sharif vows to eliminate terrorism after 7 soldiers killed in attack Earlier, officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.

A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists after some people raised an alarm, they said.

A massive search operation is on to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, I am in continuous online contact with DC (deputy commissioner) Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of the terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border.

"I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot. The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on, the minister wrote on X'.

He also confirmed the killing of one terrorist so far and said, I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp