Home / India News / REC, Damodar Valley inks pacts worth Rs 588 cr to develop tubed coal mines

REC, Damodar Valley inks pacts worth Rs 588 cr to develop tubed coal mines

The agreement was signed by Senior Chief Project Manager, Rural Electrification Corp Regional Office, Kolkata, Santosh Kumar Sahu, and Senior General Manager (Finance), DVC, Durgesh Maity

REC and DVC remain steadfast in their dedication to fostering innovation, efficiency, and excellence in the energy sector, driving positive change, and prosperity for all stakeholders involved | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned REC signed agreements to provide Rs 588 crore finance facilities to Damodar Valley Corporation for development of tubed coal mines in the Damodar Valley region.

"REC Ltd has signed agreements worth Rs 588 crore with the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to strengthen infrastructure and energy projects in the Damodar Valley region," a power ministry statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, the agreements aim to strengthen the cooperation between REC and DVC for the development of tubed coal mines, and include a term loan agreement, an escrow agreement, and hypothecation deeds.

The agreement was signed by Senior Chief Project Manager, REC Regional Office, Kolkata, Santosh Kumar Sahu, and Senior General Manager (Finance), DVC, Durgesh Maity.

The agreements signed underscore the collaborative efforts of both organisations in promoting sustainable development and leveraging resources for the greater benefit of the community.

REC and DVC remain steadfast in their dedication to fostering innovation, efficiency, and excellence in the energy sector, driving positive change, and prosperity for all stakeholders involved.

The DVC is a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Power, engaged in power generation and transmission, catering to the energy needs of the eastern region of the country.

The REC has been made the nodal agency for certain states and Union Territories for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The loan book of REC stands at Rs 4.97 lakh crore and its net worth is Rs 64,787 crore as on December 31, 2023.

Also Read

Reliance Industries sells REC Solar Norway to Elkem ASA for $22 million

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

REC Q3 profit up 13.5% at Rs 3,308 cr, income rises to Rs Rs 12,071 cr

Stemming the rot: Challenging convention, women shine in science domain

SC to decide on validity of Centre's electoral bonds scheme on February 15

Six farmer members likely in govt-appointed panel to look into demands

Water supply to area around Burari Metro Station to be affected on Fri: DJB

Panchayat on Feb 17 to discuss 'atrocities' on farmers, says Rakesh Tikait

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RECrenewable energyenergy sector

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story