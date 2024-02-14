Water supply to area around Burari Metro Station to be affected on Fri: DJB

Water supply will be affected in the Burari Metro Station area on February 16 due to water pipeline interconnection work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Jal Board officials said on Wednesday.

There will be no supply of water for 18 hours from 9 am on February 16 to 3 am on February 17, they said.

"Due to interconnection of 700 mm dia water pipeline by DMRC Ltd. at Burari Metro Station, the competent authority has approved the shut down for 18 hours on February 16 from 9 am to 3 am on February 17. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," a DJB notice said.

Areas that will be affected are Burari Harizan Basti, Ekta Enclave, Garhi village, Prem Nagar, Baba Colony, Laxmi Vihar, Sant Nagar, Kaushik Enclave, Tomar Colony and adjoining areas.

In the Kadipur ward, areas including Kadipur village, Nagli Poona, Badipur, Swarup Vihar, Makhmal Pur, Nathupura Colony and adjoining areas will be affected.

Water supply will also be affected in Mukundpur, Jahangirpuri, Sant Nagar and Darshan Vihar.