CM Rekha Gupta calls attack a cowardly bid to weaken resolve to serve Delhi

In her first reaction after the attack at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, she stressed the Jan Sunwai programme would continue like before

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
"The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people," she said in a post on X in Hindi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the attack on her during a "Jan Sunwai" programme was a "cowardly attempt" on her resolve to serve people, and asserted that it has not broken her spirit.

In her first reaction after the attack at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, she stressed the Jan Sunwai programme would continue like before.

"The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

The chief minister said she was "in shock" after this attack, but assured people that she is "feeling better".

"Such attacks can never break my spirit or my resolve to serve the people. Now, I will be among you with even more energy and dedication than before.

"Public hearings and the resolution of people's problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support are my greatest strength," she said in the same post.

In the post, she requested her well-wishers not to trouble themselves by coming to meet her. "I will soon be seen working among you again. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes," Gupta added.

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot (Gujarat), was detained and is being jointly interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police's Special Cell, according to a senior police officer.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

