Parliament LIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

Parliament session 2025 Live updates: The Centre is set to table 3 bills in Parliament on removal of PM, CMs, ministers held on serious criminal charges. Catch all the latest updates here

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Bill amid Oppn protests | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
The government is preparing to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday that provide for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or union territory if arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.
 
Under the proposed provisions, if any of these officeholders are arrested and kept in custody for 30 days in a row for offences carrying a minimum sentence of five years, they will automatically lose their position on the 31st day.
 
The three draft legislations are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.
 
Amit Shah to introduce draft laws
 
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the three bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
 
He will also move a motion to refer the bills to a joint committee of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with a requirement to submit its report on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament.
 
Online gaming bill to be introduced
 
Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is also expected to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
 
The proposed law aims to ban online money gaming and its advertisements, prescribing imprisonment, fines, or both for those engaged in offering or promoting such activities. The bill also seeks to draw a clear distinction between money gaming and eSports or online social games.
 
The Lok Sabha is further scheduled to continue its discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission on Wednesday.

12:11 PM

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha proceedings continue amid uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings resumed with officiating Chair PC Mohan informing the House that Speaker Om Birla had disallowed all adjournment motion notices.
Meanwhile, the Opposition continued its protest over alleged “vote chori” (voter theft and manipulation).

12:10 PM

Parliament Session Live: Raj Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn sloganeering

Rajya Sabha reconvened with Question Hour, but Opposition members raised protests over alleged “vote theft.” Amid loud sloganeering and continued uproar, the House was adjourned again till 2 pm.

11:57 AM

Parliament Session Live: Leaders pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Parl premises

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

11:53 AM

Parliament Session Live: Priyanka Gandhi slams proposed bills on removal of leaders facing criminal charges

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticised the proposed bills enabling removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers facing serious criminal charges, calling them “draconian, unconstitutional and undemocratic.”

11:28 AM

NDA candidate for Vice President post, CP Radhakrishnan files his nomination in the presence of PM Modi

11:13 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that 18 notices had been received under Rule 267 on three different issues. He added that the notices did not conform to the rules and declined to admit them.
 
Amid Opposition protests, the Chair adjourned the House till 12 pm.

11:02 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm shortly after convening

Speaker Om Birla announced the start of Question Hour, but Opposition members staged protests. He remarked that it was inappropriate for MPs to display placards inside the House.
 
Lok Sabha proceedings will now resume at 12 pm.

10:56 AM

Parliament Session Live: NDA VP candidate Radhakrishnan pays homage at Prerna Sthal before filing nomination

NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other national icons at Prerna Sthal in Parliament complex ahead of filing his nomination, accompanied by Union Ministers and BJP alliance leaders.

10:48 AM

Parliament Session Live: Manickam Tagore seeks Adjournment Motion in LS over voter revision in Bihar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar was a “targeted move” to benefit the ruling party. He cited a Congress investigation that found fake and duplicate voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

10:25 AM

Owaisi moves notice in Lok Sabha against Union Territories Amendment Bill

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given notice in the Lok Sabha opposing the introduction of the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

10:09 AM

Lok Sabha to resume debate on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to resume the discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission on Wednesday.

10:07 AM

Online gaming bill to be introducted in Lok Sabha; ban on online money gaming sought

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bill proposes a ban on online money gaming and related advertisements, with provisions for imprisonment, fines, or both for violators. It also aims to distinguish such games from eSports and online social games.

9:57 AM

Centre to send bills on removal of PM, CMs with serious charges to panel

Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the three draft laws -- The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill; The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill; and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

