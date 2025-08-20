Parliament LIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw introduces Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The government is preparing to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday that provide for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or union territory if arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 consecutive days.

Under the proposed provisions, if any of these officeholders are arrested and kept in custody for 30 days in a row for offences carrying a minimum sentence of five years, they will automatically lose their position on the 31st day.

The three draft legislations are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Amit Shah to introduce draft laws

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the three bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He will also move a motion to refer the bills to a joint committee of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with a requirement to submit its report on the first day of the last week of the next session of Parliament.

Online gaming bill to be introduced

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw is also expected to introduce the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The proposed law aims to ban online money gaming and its advertisements, prescribing imprisonment, fines, or both for those engaged in offering or promoting such activities. The bill also seeks to draw a clear distinction between money gaming and eSports or online social games.

The Lok Sabha is further scheduled to continue its discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission on Wednesday.