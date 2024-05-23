Reliance to enter consumer durable goods market under Wyzr brand: Report

Reliance Industries will enter the consumer durables market by launching a variety of white goods and electronics, the Hindu Business Line newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The project will be executed over next several months with a wide range of products including fans, refrigerators, and televisions.

According to the report, Reliance initially plans to manufacture these products under contract. Once production volumes are sufficient, the company aims to begin manufacturing them independently. Reliance Industries has partnered with several industry players who also produce for other brands.





These products will be available at Reliance's own outlets like Reliance Digital and other retail formats. Reliance has done a soft launch a range of coolers under the Wyzr brand sold on Flipkart. Food processors and electric kettles will soon follow under the same brand, said the newspaper.

Reliance’s plans come in the wake of the consumer durables and home appliances industry’s anticipation of increased rural demand, driven by the government's infrastructure initiatives and plans to build 20 million homes in rural areas over the next five years.

The interim budget presented in February announced the housing plan.

“The interim budget’s emphasis on infrastructure projects like railways, roads, urban infrastructure, power, and the green growth agenda will contribute to a greener and a better tomorrow. The consumer durables industry is hopeful that these policies would help the industry to grow substantially in 2024-25,” Voltas Managing Director Pradeep Bakshi told PTI, adding that the interim budget reflects a strong commitment to a positive future.

