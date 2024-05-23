Home / India News / Reliance to enter consumer durable goods market under Wyzr brand: Report

Reliance to enter consumer durable goods market under Wyzr brand: Report

The company has soft-launched a range of coolers under the Wyzr brand and they are available on Flipkart

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
Reliance initially plans to manufacture these products under contract.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industries will enter the consumer durables market by launching a variety of white goods and electronics, the Hindu Business Line newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The project will be executed over next several months with a wide range of products including fans, refrigerators, and televisions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the report, Reliance initially plans to manufacture these products under contract. Once production volumes are sufficient, the company aims to begin manufacturing them independently. Reliance Industries has partnered with several industry players who also produce for other brands.

Reliance has done a soft launch a range of coolers under the Wyzr brand sold on Flipkart. Food processors and electric kettles will soon follow under the same brand, said the newspaper.

These products will be available at Reliance's own outlets like Reliance Digital and other retail formats.

Reliance’s plans come in the wake of the consumer durables and home appliances industry’s anticipation of increased rural demand, driven by the government's infrastructure initiatives and plans to build 20 million homes in rural areas over the next five years.

The interim budget presented in February announced the housing plan.

“The interim budget’s emphasis on infrastructure projects like railways, roads, urban infrastructure, power, and the green growth agenda will contribute to a greener and a better tomorrow. The consumer durables industry is hopeful that these policies would help the industry to grow substantially in 2024-25,” Voltas Managing Director Pradeep Bakshi told PTI, adding that the interim budget reflects a strong commitment to a positive future.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

RIL to boost homegrown Wyzr brand in Indian consumer electronics market

Watch: Congress hits back at PM Modi's 'Adani-Ambani' jibe with this video

PM Modi to Congress: How much black money did you get from Adani-Ambani?

K'taka CM writes to PM Modi seeking cancellation of Revanna's passport

IITs turn to alumni for jobs as 38% students of 2024 batch yet to be placed

Swati Maliwal case updates: Kejriwal's 'sick' parents to be quizzed today

MEA processing K'taka govt's request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's passport

US investing $3.8 bn to meet India's renewable energy, infra goals: Envoy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance IndustriesConsumer DurableBS Web ReportsMukesh Ambani

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story